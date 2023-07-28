PSG put €250 million price tag on Mbappe, Real Madrid move “closer than ever” -report

Real Madrid have been informed that Paris Saint-Germain have established a €250 million price tag to sell Mbappe this summer, according to a report published today on MARCA. That fee exceeds Real Madrid’s plans and Los Blancos will try to decrease the final price during the next few days, per that same report.

MARCA suggest that the end of this transfer saga “is coming” and that Mbappe’s signing is “closer than ever” but Real Madrid would be keen on waiting an entire year if PSG don’t accept a smaller fee, with the player himself willing to wait as well. Still, that comes with some risk, as Mbappe could always change his mind as he did a year ago.

Initially, Real Madrid were planning on signing Mbappe as a free agent. However, Benzema’s departure to Saudi Arabia left the team in a vulnerable spot and Mbappe’s signing would now be necessary for the team to compete for all three titles next season.