Jesus Vallejo on his performance vs City: “I think it was given too much hype”

Jesus Vallejo, the new centre-back of Granada on loan from Real Madrid, spoke to Radio Marca on Friday about his arrival to the Andalusian club, as well as his departure from Real Madrid and notable moments at the Bernabeu.

The 26-year-old defender had very high praise for new Real Madrid Jude Bellingham, whom the Spaniard gave up his number five shirt for.

“He’s a phenomenal guy,” Vallejo said of Bellingham. “Not only did he publicly thank me for giving him the number, he also thanked me every time we saw each other... Very good kid, and in the three or four days that I met him, the truth is that he looks like a very good player”.

He also expressed his love for Real Madrid and its fans.

“It’s a brutal love,” the Spaniard said. “All the people who come to Valdebebas are wonderful. You can spend time with the fans there.. Seeing their happy faces is the best.”

Vallejo also commented on his performance off the bench in extra time against Manchester City in the 2022 Champions League semi-finals, which was memorable for Madridistas.

“I came out focused, to defend, to clear aerial balls,” the center-back said. “I think it was given too much hype. It wasn’t an unusual performance either, it was good and simple. You don’t have to give it so much hype because it was a normal performance. I thank you very much for appreciating it but you have to prepare for every minute. That’s how I’ve experienced it in my career, it’s something key for the team’s performance”.