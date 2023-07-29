Spaghetti Bolognese: 29 July 2023

Compliments From the Chef:

(inhales deeply) Sometimes I have to remind myself to breathe sometimes. I have to remind myself to be present y’know? Remind myself that the sky is not falling, that there is no other shoe which is incredibly difficult (awkward laughter) because there is always another shoe. I don’t know...I guess all the time I feel like I’m kind of trapped because I can’t describe how I’m feeling...it would be weird to work in a restaurant and not completely lose your mind — right?

Welcome to El Oso (translation: The Bear) Edition of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to our chefs who do a fantastic job

33 Days Until El Oso’ Opening

To lose patience, is to lose the battle

MARCA’s cover: "All that remains is to set the price." pic.twitter.com/1YdsKeXUs2 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 28, 2023

| Ancelotti: "Kylian Mbappé? I don't answer these questions." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 28, 2023

The grind of opening El Oso has worn me down, sapped the energy of some our chefs, and exhausted the staff so today El Oso is closed to the public - Juninho

Closed Reason #1: A Classic Preseason Matchday

It’s preseason but of course this game means more than most friendlies. This will likely be an extremely unfriendly “friendly” match. Any guesses on the Starting XI?

| Ancelotti: "Intensity against Barcelona? We will try to play a great game tomorrow but we won't forget this is the preseason." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 28, 2023

Closed Reason #2: Tactical Fire Exhaustion

A few interesting quotes from Carlo regarding some of the preseason tactics.

| Ancelotti: "I know perfectly well that Bellingham can play in midfield. We will have games in which we will play in a 4-3-3 with a center forward, who is Joselu, and there Jude could play on the left or on the right." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 28, 2023

| Ancelotti: "Tchouaméni, Camavinga and Toni Kroos can play as defensive midfielders." — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 28, 2023

Poll Who should start as our CDM? Kroos

Camavinga

Tchouameni vote view results 0% Kroos (0 votes)

0% Camavinga (0 votes)

0% Tchouameni (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Closed Reason #3: Growing Concern On New Turkish Freezer

Of course its preseason and Arda is only but a child, but it is a bit concerning that he’s missed all of this crucial time. I’m sure months rom now we may never think about this, but for now I’m slightly concerned that this could set back his early progress (similar to Jovic).

| Ancelotti: "Only Arda Güler is unavailable for El Clásico. All the others will play." pic.twitter.com/aENpMFelfH — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 28, 2023

Closed Reason #4: Undelivered Merseyside Ham

Now What You’ve ACTUALLY Waited For: Gifs

