Spaghetti Bolognese: 29 July 2023

Another Chef Juninho Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Juninho
Real Madrid Press Conference &amp; Training Session Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

Compliments From the Chef:

(inhales deeply)

Sometimes I have to remind myself to breathe sometimes. I have to remind myself to be present y’know? Remind myself that the sky is not falling, that there is no other shoe which is incredibly difficult (awkward laughter) because there is always another shoe. I don’t know...I guess all the time I feel like I’m kind of trapped because I can’t describe how I’m feeling...it would be weird to work in a restaurant and not completely lose your mind — right?

Welcome to El Oso (translation: The Bear) Edition of The Daily Merengue — a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to our chefs who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, KungFuZizou, NeRObutBlanco, Felipejack, and self-proclaimed executive Chef Juni

33 Days Until El Oso’ Opening

To lose patience, is to lose the battle

The grind of opening El Oso has worn me down, sapped the energy of some our chefs, and exhausted the staff so today El Oso is closed to the public - Juninho

Closed Reason #1: A Classic Preseason Matchday

It’s preseason but of course this game means more than most friendlies. This will likely be an extremely unfriendly “friendly” match. Any guesses on the Starting XI?

Closed Reason #2: Tactical Fire Exhaustion

A few interesting quotes from Carlo regarding some of the preseason tactics.

Closed Reason #3: Growing Concern On New Turkish Freezer

Of course its preseason and Arda is only but a child, but it is a bit concerning that he’s missed all of this crucial time. I’m sure months rom now we may never think about this, but for now I’m slightly concerned that this could set back his early progress (similar to Jovic).

Closed Reason #4: Undelivered Merseyside Ham

Now What You’ve ACTUALLY Waited For: Gifs

This Daily Thread is dedicated to...

