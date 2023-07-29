Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Discussing the most important departures

On this episode of Castilla Corner, Ruben and Hridyam discuss:

Rafa Marin’s move to Alavés – will he replace Nacho in 2024?

What do we expect from Carlos Dotor at Celta?

How Bruno Iglesias and Israel Salazar never lived up to the hype

Castilla’s performances in the first two pre-season games

Raúl going into the new season with a different formation

Will Castilla need more signings? Should Álvaro, Gonzalo and Nico Paz be trusted as the main forwards?

Hosts this week:

(@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)