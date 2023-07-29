Carlo Ancelotti: “I think with Bellingham we can press more”

Managing Madrid was present at Real Madrid’s last training session and press conference before the team takes the field at AT&T Center in Dallas to face Barcelona on Saturday night.

On Friday, there was media availability. Carlo Ancelotti held a pre-game press conference before transitioning to the field for training. Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse were on hand for both, and will be there again tonight for El Clasico.

Kiyan was able to get a glimpse of the tactical side of things as he asked Ancelotti whether or not Jude Bellingham’s arrival would allow Real Madrid to press more than they did last season:

Does Bellingham’s arrival mean Real Madrid will press more next season? Here’s Carlo Ancelotti’s answer to @kiyanso pic.twitter.com/dnilJYoP3X — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) July 29, 2023

Below are more quotes from Ancelotti on Friday:

On El Clasico ‘intensity’

“Real Madrid will try to play a better game, taking into account that it is pre-season. It is an important game due to the difficulty of the rival. The result is the least important thing and the most important thing is to continue progressing in a test that is going to be very demanding because the rival will be demanding.”

On Bellingham’s adaptation

“Each player has their characteristics. The midfielder of 20 years ago was different. They did not have the arrival of the modern midfielder. Not only does Bellingham have technical quality, but he has the physicality to reach the area. In this sense, Jude is very complete and has adapted very well... also because his teammates have helped him a lot”.

On AT&T Stadium

“The stadium is fantastic, in a fantastic environment... and with good weather. The heat outside is difficult. The grass isn’t spectacular, but I think you can play a good game. The ball moves well, there’s no rebound... and if we don’t play well, it’s because of the grass”.

On Kylian Mbappe

“It doesn’t bother me that you ask me about Mbappé... I just don’t answer. We have to have continuity during the season, now it’s too early to judge what we’re going to do. We still don’t know 100% what we’re going to do. There is a season ahead where we need to put attitude, commitment...”.

Will Arda Güler be available?

“Arda will not be there tomorrow. He will increase the intensity but he is not available for tomorrow.”

Can the team score enough goals?

“We’re complete and that’s enough. We’re doing well up front. Brahim and Joselu have shown that they can contribute offensively.”

Real Madrid without Karim Benzema

“We have good memories of Benzema and I will forever thank him for his performances thanks to his goals, but Real Madrid will continue and will continue forever. It happened with Cristiano, with Bale and it will happen with Benzema.”