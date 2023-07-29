Arda Güler will likely miss the first few weeks of the season

Real Madrid’s new signing Arda Güler will have to wait to make his debut for the club after suffering a knee injury during the pre-season tour in the United States. The 18-year-old Turkish midfielder, who joined the Spanish giants this summer, has been diagnosed with an injury to the internal meniscus of his right knee:

Official report from Real Madrid:



"Following tests carried out on Arda Güler, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the internal meniscus of his right knee. The player will be transferred to Madrid in the next few hours to continue with a specific course of treatment." — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) July 29, 2023

Güler, who is considered one of the most promising talents in Europe, had impressed in the training sessions with his new teammates, but felt some discomfort in the USA and trained primarily alone. He underwent tests that confirmed the extent of his injury and is now being sent back to Madrid to continue with a specific course of treatment.

Real Madrid have not given a timeframe for Güler’s recovery, but it is expected that he will miss the start of the season and possibly several weeks of action. The club’s medical staff will monitor his progress and decide on the best course of action for his rehabilitation.

Güler’s injury is a setback for both the player and the club, as he was hoping to make an impact at Real Madrid sooner and challenge for a place in the midfield.

However, Güler will have to be patient and work hard to overcome this obstacle and return to full fitness as soon as possible. He has the support of his coach Carlo Ancelotti, who praised him as a “fantastic player” and said he has “a lot of room for improvement”. He also has the backing of his teammates, who have welcomed him warmly and helped him adapt to his new environment3.

Güler's injury took a slight turn for the worse in yesterday's training session. There was a tweak, and today it got progressively worse.



Don't think he would've featured much / at all in pre-season even before today's news so hope he can recover in Madrid asap. — Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo) July 29, 2023

Real Madrid fans will have to wait a little longer to see Güler in action, but they can be confident that he will come back stronger and ready to show why he is one of the most exciting prospects in world football.