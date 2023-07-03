Managing Madrid Podcast: What can Real Madrid do to stay ahead of the curve?

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Matt and Ruben discussed:

The management strategy of Real Madrid, focusing on their shift towards signing young players and developing them within the club.

The changing dynamics of the transfer market, with the Premier League’s growth and the need for clubs to adapt to evolving trends.

0:07

How can Real Madrid continue to stay ahead of the pack?

Scouting and attracting the best young coaches from around the world to develop the tactical foundation of the young players in the academy.

10:17

Ruben and Matthew discussed the potential benefits and concerns of Real Madrid’s youth policy and their approach to signings. They also raised concerns about the competitiveness of La Liga and the club’s tendency to focus on specific positions in the transfer market.

20:30

The importance of loyalty and player value in the club. Should the club be more ruthless in making decisions and highlighted the contrasting approaches of other clubs like Barcelona.

30:30

Catalina Miñarro Brugarolas as Florentino’s successor?

Past presidents of Real Madrid and the importance of maintaining stability during transitions.

40:31

La Liga’s potential talent drain and long-term issues with competitiveness.

51:49

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)