WATCH: Endrick scores brilliant header in Palmeiras’ draw with Athletico-PR

Palmeiras and Athletico-PR played out a thrilling 2-2 draw in Serie A on Sunday, with Endrick scoring a brilliant goal for the visitors.

The 16-year-old prodigy returned to the starting lineup today due to Artur’s injury, and showed why he is one of the most exciting talents in Brazil with a sublime header in the 22nd minute.

Endrick made a great central run into the box, and his off-ball movement allowed him to shake off his marker and get down brilliantly to cushion home a low header:

The goal was important for Endrick, who drew a penalty earlier in the game but missed from the spot. His penalty miss did not alter his confidence levels, though, as he did eventually make amends with his goal.

The Brazilian played 68 minutes before being taken off.

This was also a big game on the calendar because Vitor Roque — a new Barcelona signing — was also on the field, and is seen as Endrick’s main rival. Roque scored in the second half, and after the game, the two young stars exchanged jerseys:

Rivals and friends. Endrick and Vitor Roque both scored in today's 2 - 2 draw between Athletico-PR and Palmeiras. After the game, they exchanged jerseys:



pic.twitter.com/KgwWSSg5fv — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) July 3, 2023

Palmeiras are currently fourth in the league table, 10 points behind leaders Botafogo.