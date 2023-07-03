 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Under Construction : 3 July 2023

Monday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
Stick or Twist

There’s little chance Real Madrid will do anything to improve the situation at fullback given the dearth of high profile options available on a free transfer.

A Collector of Trophies

Vallejo has completed club football. He will have to leave the club at some point. He’s still only 26 which makes little sense for him to insist on staying. One could understand if he was on the verge of retirement like Modric.

A Flash in the Pan

Odriozola has find found a way out. It is certainly the best for both parties. He does not have the level for Real Madrid but he can still enjoy the second half of his career. Hopefully La Real can make it happen.

Chasing The Turtle

The gift that keeps on giving.

