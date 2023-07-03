Under Construction : 3 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Stick or Twist

Real Madrid are planning a move for Alphonso Davies in 2024. @tzmuenchen, @iMiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/vgZC3Zw4oY — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 2, 2023

There’s little chance Real Madrid will do anything to improve the situation at fullback given the dearth of high profile options available on a free transfer.

A Collector of Trophies

Vallejo is DETERMINED to STAY at Real Madrid, even though the club wants him to leave. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/R8eJGsscXr — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 2, 2023

Vallejo has completed club football. He will have to leave the club at some point. He’s still only 26 which makes little sense for him to insist on staying. One could understand if he was on the verge of retirement like Modric.

A Flash in the Pan

JUST IN: Odriozola has accepted Real Madrid’s decision and is set to LEAVE. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/yOb6f9B2p6 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 2, 2023

Odriozola has find found a way out. It is certainly the best for both parties. He does not have the level for Real Madrid but he can still enjoy the second half of his career. Hopefully La Real can make it happen.

Chasing The Turtle

@FabrizioRomano: “Between Mbappé & PSG, nothing has changed. Renew or leave. We have to wait for their conversation to see how this evolves.” pic.twitter.com/f1h3eD5Pty — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 2, 2023

The gift that keeps on giving.

Poll 2