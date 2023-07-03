Real Madrid hoping Valverde’s suspension is reduced -report

Real Madrid are hoping that Fede Valverde’s likely four-game suspension ends up being reduced by one or two games, according to a report published today on AS. Apparently, Madrid have analyzed the judge’s proposal and believe that it has some obvious flaws, so the Spanish Competition Committee could very well change that decision.

If the Committee doesn’t accept Real Madrid’s allegations, Valverde would miss the away games against Athletic Bilbao, Almeria and Celta Vigo and also the home match against Getafe as soon as the 2023-2024 La Liga season kicks off.

Needless to say, Madrid are well-equipped to handle Valverde’s potential suspension after the signing of Jude Bellingham, even more so at the start of the season. Players like Tchouameni, Camavinga, Bellingham himself or even Dani Ceballos are definitely hungry enough to earn a starting role this year, so Madrid’s depth at the midfield spot could come at handy.