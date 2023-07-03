OFFICIAL: Oihane joins Real Madrid as free agent

Oihane Hernández, born May 4, 2000, joins Real Madrid on a free transfer from Athletic Club. Even though her arrival was rumored months ago, the white club only announced her this July 3rd.

The young Basque plays on the right wingback position, while her abilities are clearer when playing in attack. She was seen playing on the right wing for both Athletic Club and Spanish national team and showed a lot of quality up front.

Oihane started playing football in her hometown club, from Sopela. She states that she first had to play with boys because there wasn’t a women’s team in her town back then. She then joined Athletic’s academy in 2015 which she from in 2018. In the five seasons as the first team player, she featured in 109 games. Coming to Real Madrid is her first change of club in her career and it’s imperative for the young RB to integrate into the team as soon as possible to avoid future problems.

Hernández chose to wear number 11 on her back for this season and we will have to see her with the squad after the World Cup 2023 as she’s one of the 23 selected players for the Spain squad.