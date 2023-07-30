Player Ratings: Barcelona 3-0 Real Madrid; 2023 Champions Collide Preseason

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—8: Produced a massive stop on Demebele following a mix-up between Mendy and Valverde.

Dani Carvajal—6: Limited impact offensively. Like the Super Cup, was exposed by Balde for pace, often getting too close to the Barcelona left back and giving him room to burst by the 31-year-old. Did improve in the second half and forced Balde to the byline to deny or block the cross.

Eder Militao—7: Physical with Lewandowski and picked up a number of early fouls to stop Barcelona advancing.

David Alaba—7: Manages the high defensive line to perfection, catching Barcelona offside on more than one occasion.

Ferland Mendy—7: Came off with an injury, but was the player with the most key passes (4) in the first half. With Vinicius and Rodrygo occupying the defense centrally, Mendy was often free as the wide player. Did produce one cross that nearly connected with Bellingham.

Tchouameni—9: The Frenchman continues to impress this preseason. Nearly scored a cracker of a goal with a long distance shot from outside the box that was denied by the crossbar and the post. Played each pass with precision and pace, often looking to go vertical instead of lateral. Disciplined with his position and produced a number of tough tackles.

Fede Valverde—6: Pulled off one of the passes of the game with a first-time dagger through ball to an on-running Jude Bellingham.

Eduardo Camavinga—6: Had to drop deep into midfield to mark Pedri when Madrid were in the defensive phase of the game or on goal-kicks. Picked up a yellow card after a late challenge on Araujo.

Jude Bellingham—7: The Englishman’s “llegada” was on display time and time again. His late arriving runs were a constant nuisance to the Barcelona backline. Could have finished the first half with at least two goals. The diamond maximizes his abilities, but mitigates the likes of Vinicius.

Vinicius Junior—7: Hit the cross bar three times — once with a penalty miss and the second after a quick turn and one-time shot, the third in the final minutes of the game. Looks far from his best in this new central position and began drifting to the left wing in the second half.

Rodrygo—6: Ter Stegen pulled off a heroic save to deny Rodrygo from a free kick. Constantly looked to get in behind the Barcelona backline and slipped a few passes into the box, but they failed to materialize in a goal. The final touch, shot, and pass just seemed to be lacking tonight.

Substitutions:

Fran Garcia—6: Dealt well 1 v 1 against Dembele. Uses his speed to get up the pitch, but sometimes lacks the technique to keep the ball close to him or find the right pass after his burst forward.

Luka Modric—6: Crowd applauded every time Modric got on the ball. Waited to bait the opposition in before releasing his pass. Neither he or Kroos were able to make a major impact.

Toni Kroos—5: Played deep in midfield alongside Tchouameni with the German hedged towards the left. Lost possession in his own third after a debatable no-call from the referee.

Joselu—5: Replaced Bellingham and the team switched to a 4-3-3. Immediately got on the end of a corner kick with his head. Again connected with a set-piece in the dying minutes of the match that he should have converted as he was left wide open at the back post.

Brahim Diaz—N/A: Replaced Rodrygo and got the final 10 minutes of the match as the right winger.