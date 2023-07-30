Ancelotti: “Never before has my team hit the woodwork five times, but I’d rather it happened in pre-season”

It wasn’t Real Madrid’s night, as they lost 3-0 to Barcelona in their pre-season friendly in Texas, even though Los Blancos created several chances. Analysing the performance afterwards, Carlo Ancelotti told the media: “It was a good game with and without the ball and we created a lot of chances, but the negative is the result. It’s quite strange to hit the post five times in one game. I don’t think that’s every happened to me, but I’d rather it happened in pre-season. It seemed there was a wall in front of their goal. The result isn’t the important thing, but we don’t like to lose.”

Ancelotti on Vinícius as the team’s penalty-taker

The coach was asked about Vinícius, who took and missed a penalty in this game. Discussing who’ll take over from Karim Benzema as the team’s main penalty-taker, the coach said: “Vinícius was very dangerous and was centimetres from scoring. He was a positive star of the game, even without scoring. Modrić wasn’t on the pitch, and he usually took penalties if Benzema wasn’t there. It could be Modrić, it could be Vinícius, it could be Rodrygo. We’re looking at that.”

Ancelotti on his decision to not start Kroos or Modrić

As for the decision to start with a very young midfield, the coach explained: “I wanted to see the youngsters in a demanding game like this, and I think the youngsters did well. I already know what Kroos and Modrić can do. In the next game, I’ll give more minutes to others. That’s a normal approach to pre-season.”

Ancelotti on the injuries to Mendy and Güler

Providing an update on Ferland Mendy, who suffered an injury during the game, and Arda Güler, who has a serious knee issue, the coach said: “With Ferland, it’s an muscle injury and we’ll see exactly what happened. Until now, he hadn’t had any issues and we hope it isn’t anything serious. As for Arda, he has his knee issue and I hope we can fix it in Madrid. It made sense for him to return there already.”