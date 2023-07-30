Carvajal: “This system demands more from the fullbacks”

Dani Carvajal talked to the media right after the team’s 3-0 loss to FC Barcelona in the pre-season El Clasico played in the AT&T Stadium at Dallas. Carvajal shared some thoughts about the new 4-4-2 diamond formation and what that system means to him as a right-back.

“Us fullbacks have to provide width to the team with this system. In that sense, the formation is more demanding, but it gives us more freedom and that helps the fullbacks with an offensive-minded game,” said Carvajal.

Perhaps that’s been Real Madrid’s main issue with the diamond formation. Carvajal has struggled offensively and Mendy hasn’t provided much of a boost either. Fran Garcia has shown some flashes on offense but it’s too early to say if he’ll be able to provide the width Carvajal is talking about.

The Spanish right-back was also asked about Mbappe.

“Let’s talk about those who are here. I won’t talk about Mbappe nor about anyone else, I’ll just talk about the ones who are in Real Madrid,” he added.

Carvajal discussed the game and gave his own analysis of it.

“The final score shows how accurate both teams were, but I believe we did some things fairly well and we can draw some positives from this match. We’re getting used to a new system and we weren’t very accurate in front of goal. Their last two goals caught us trying to go all-in, but we had some good moments in this game,” he explained.