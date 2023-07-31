Managing Madrid Podcast: El Clasico Post-game (Pre-season, 2023 - 2024)

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Our perspective on the Clasico loss, a day after

Diamond or 4-3-3?

Vinicius Jr’s role in the diamond

Defensive mistakes in Clasico

Can the team score enough goals next season without Kylian Mbappe?

Aurelien Tchouameni’s performance vs Barcelona

Reflecting on the diamond from 2016 - 2018.

Xavi Hernandez vs Carlo Ancelotti

Should Real Madrid try to sign Harry Kane

Is Kylian Mbappe a leader?

Why Ancelotti deserves the benefit of the doubt

Jude Bellingham’s best role

Real Madrid’s best center-back pairing

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)