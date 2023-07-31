Open Thread: July 31, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch the Pirates of the Carribean films with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Our Target Game is Strong, That’s for Sure

After the performance vs Barcelona, I am confident that the UEFA Crossbar Challenge League is now within reach!

Real Madrid hit the woodwork FIVE times against Barcelona on Saturday



On the serious side, I will personally not be taking this Clasico to heart. A clasico loss will always hurt, as Carlo can confirm, but hey... Calma. There’s a good chance this isn’t our final squad and/or formation. It wasn’t a horrible performance by any means. What’s bugging me is that Vini’s impact is substantially reduced in this formation. We are talking about the most dominant LW in the world at the moment (bar he-who-shan’t-be-named perhaps) here. I get wanting to try something new and give Jude the chance to perform at his best position but Vinicius is now the team’s superstar. That’s all NeRO’s gonna say for now, but let me hear your opinions on the matter.

The Reported Critical Days Have Arrived

Is it at all possible that we will actually have some development and news worth shring about this man?

️| Kylian Mbappe, himself, is confident he will join Real Madrid THIS SUMMER. @LaurensJulien pic.twitter.com/xM2bDay5QZ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 30, 2023