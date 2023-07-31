Mendy out a month with hamstring injury -report

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday’s El Clasico against FC Barcelona, one which will keep him out of the field for around a month, according to Onda Cero. Therefore, Fran Garcia will kick off the season as the starting left-back for Carlo Ancelotti’s team.

Mendy’s absence hurts Real Madrid’s depth, but it’s fair to assess that his performances so far this pre-season weren’t very encouraging. It seems that he’s lost a huge amount of confidence over the last year, and his battle for the starting spot seems to be Fran Garcia’s to lose at this point.

Mendy has been having big issues with injuries for the last few years and this summer hasn’t been an exception. It won’t be easy for him to earn quality minutes this season unless he manages to stay healthy and improve his performances.