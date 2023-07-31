OFFICIAL: Mendy injury report

Real Madrid have published a medical report on Ferland Mendy, who suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday’s El Clasico in Dallas.

After the tests carried out today, Ferland Mendy has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right biceps femoris. His progress will be monitored.

Source: Realmadrid.com

Mendy will need to be out around one month recovering from this injury, so he will almost certainly miss Real Madrid’s season opener against Athletic Bilbao. If that ends up being the case, new signing Fran Garcia will replace him in the starting lineup.

The French defender has struggled with injuries for the most part of the last two or three years, so he will have an uphill battle with Fran Garcia for that starting role. Furthermore, Mendy hasn’t been that reliable when he’s been given the chance to play, so it looks like Garcia could be the starting left-back all season long.