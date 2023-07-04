Saudi Arabia could offer around €30 million for Mendy -sources

Ferland Mendy is on Saudi Arabia’s radar and it seems that Real Madrid could receive an offer in the €30 million range, at least that’s what the club is expecting, club sources told Managing Madrid.

With Mendy’s future in the Spanish capital uncertain as his agent insists on a contract extension —his current deal expires in 2025— this would be a good opportunity for Real Madrid to sell the Frenchman and target Alphonso Davies to replace him, although that move would likely have to wait until the summer of 2024.

If that happens, Real Madrid would be in a tough position with their left-back spot. Fran Garcia would be the team’s only pure left-back and it’s not clear if he has what it takes to perform against elite European clubs just yet. This would mean that the club really views players like Camavinga or Alaba a good option for the left-back position.