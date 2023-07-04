The Daily Thread : 4 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Bangers!

️ Order up!

Enjoy these GOLAZOS from outside the box! pic.twitter.com/aMrmWO7keC — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadriden) July 3, 2023

We’re gonna need a lot of bangers next season and I’m almost certain the boys will deliver.

Vini is on the cusp of greatness

The comparison shows what many of us could have guessed from merely watching the two players. Vini is a winger first while Kylian is a striker first. Perhaps the most impressive thing about the comparison is the realisation that both are complete modern forwards.

The Guler Affair?

️ @MarioCortegana: “What I’ve been told today is that Arda Güler will not continue at Fenerbahçe. I would not take Barça signing him for granted. He likes Real Madrid’s project a lot.” @DirectoGol pic.twitter.com/dBV3qfp5cg — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 3, 2023

Despite the apprehension many tend to feel towards young players who are carried by hypre beyond their top flight experience. There’s no denying the boy’s ability. It is likely he will join a team like BVB and suddenly cost €100m, as is the trend these days.

Castilla Hype

️ Pablo Paz: “It is too early to talk about next season, first Nico must prove himself during pre-season. If they told him to go on loan, then Tenerife would have 99% chance to get him.” pic.twitter.com/NEvGcXTi9F — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 3, 2023

Real Madrid are overly cautious when dealing with Castilla players. There’s very little apetite to promote Castilla players directly to the first team. Since Hakimi made the jump in 2017, there have been zero promotions. This trend suggests that Nico would be lucky to join the first team for pre-season with long odds of staying in with the first team for the season.

