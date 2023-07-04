 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Thread : 4 July 2023

Tuesday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

We’re gonna need a lot of bangers next season and I’m almost certain the boys will deliver.

Vini is on the cusp of greatness

The comparison shows what many of us could have guessed from merely watching the two players. Vini is a winger first while Kylian is a striker first. Perhaps the most impressive thing about the comparison is the realisation that both are complete modern forwards.

The Guler Affair?

Despite the apprehension many tend to feel towards young players who are carried by hypre beyond their top flight experience. There’s no denying the boy’s ability. It is likely he will join a team like BVB and suddenly cost €100m, as is the trend these days.

Castilla Hype

Real Madrid are overly cautious when dealing with Castilla players. There’s very little apetite to promote Castilla players directly to the first team. Since Hakimi made the jump in 2017, there have been zero promotions. This trend suggests that Nico would be lucky to join the first team for pre-season with long odds of staying in with the first team for the season.

Poll

Camavinga vs Tchouameni: Who starts at DM?

