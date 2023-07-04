 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reinier Jesus to re-join Girona on loan for an additional season—report

The Brazilian will spend a fourth season out on loan.

By Matt_Wiltse
Girona FC v RC Celta - LaLiga Santander Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Reinier Jesus and Real Madrid have both given the green light to another year out on loan to La Liga side, Girona, according to a report from the Athletic.

The 21-year-old Brazilian arrived at the Spanish capital in 2020 with high expectations, but the fierce competition for playing time in the star-studded Madrid midfield forced him to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Reinier’s loan move to Girona last season was marred by injuries. The Brazilian failed to cement a starting position and his injuries denied him any match rhythm. Real Madrid’s decision to extend Reinier’s loan appears to be a testament to their unwavering belief in his potential. While some may question the lack of first-team exposure at a higher level, the club’s emphasis on consistent game time and the opportunity to refine his skills in a competitive environment is a wise move.

With the extension of his loan, Reinier has been granted one last opportunity to continue his development and prove his worth. He has yet to make his first-team Real Madrid debut since signing in 2020, but if he can muster together a full season at the top level with consistent playing time, there may still be hope for him to “explode” and meet his true potential.

