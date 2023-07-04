Reinier Jesus to re-join Girona on loan for an additional season—report

Reinier Jesus and Real Madrid have both given the green light to another year out on loan to La Liga side, Girona, according to a report from the Athletic.

The 21-year-old Brazilian arrived at the Spanish capital in 2020 with high expectations, but the fierce competition for playing time in the star-studded Madrid midfield forced him to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Reinier’s loan move to Girona last season was marred by injuries. The Brazilian failed to cement a starting position and his injuries denied him any match rhythm. Real Madrid’s decision to extend Reinier’s loan appears to be a testament to their unwavering belief in his potential. While some may question the lack of first-team exposure at a higher level, the club’s emphasis on consistent game time and the opportunity to refine his skills in a competitive environment is a wise move.

With the extension of his loan, Reinier has been granted one last opportunity to continue his development and prove his worth. He has yet to make his first-team Real Madrid debut since signing in 2020, but if he can muster together a full season at the top level with consistent playing time, there may still be hope for him to “explode” and meet his true potential.