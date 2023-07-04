BREAKING: Arda Guler set to sign for Real Madrid

Real Madrid are set to complete the signing of Turkish wonder kid Arda Guler after the player himself decided to choose Los Blancos ahead of other clubs, according to a report from The Athletic.

Guler has a very affordable €18 million release clause and that's why he was drawing interest from so many clubs in European football.

With Madrid having no less than seven midfielders in the squad, Guler's role in the 2023-24 is definitely hard to predict, and some reports suggest that Madrid could try to send him on a loan deal.

Guler could also play on both wings, but Rodrygo and Brahim should definitely be ahead of him in the rotation. Sending him on loan would make sense so that he can keep developing as a player.

If Madrid complete the signing, they would have found yet another gem.