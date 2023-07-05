..Be Prepared : 5 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

There’s never a dull moment at the Bernabeu. This coming season will be full of drama and toil. There’s reason to be pessimistic and even fewer reasons for optimism. The players’ individual quality will be at the fore front even more than before. The balance of the squad means every XI will be about choosing which weaknesses to carry into the game and less about the strengths. The transfer window has brought with it important investments for the future and very little in the way of preparing for next season.

Carletto’s On His Way

Official: Carlo Ancelotti will be Brazil’s manager in 2024. pic.twitter.com/3heAzqEYhE — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 5, 2023

Carlo Ancelotti continuing this season seems more like complacency than continuity. As if to drive the point home, he’s already earmarked for the Brazil top job. That does not imply continuity but rather a formality.

Game Recognise Game?

Vinicius Jr is named the 2nd best forward by ESPN in 2023. pic.twitter.com/ktgHj8icA5 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 4, 2023

The gap between Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe is marked by the latter’s ruthlessness in front of goal. They play largely the same roles with emphasis on their respective strengths. Vinicius with his dribbling and Mbappe with his finishing. If Vinicius can continue to improve and score more goals, he’s going to be number 1.

Juni for the Win!

Juni Calafat had a phone call with Arda Güler and he was convinced. @COPE pic.twitter.com/UeZVv3rDxE — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 4, 2023

Juni Calafat, the de facto sporting director at Real Madrid has been increasingly prominent. The chief scout made headlines for his ability to find talent in the south american market and his profile has boomed with the success of Vinicius Junior in particular and South American recruitements in general. Juni’s has been successful on the european conitent as well with the acquisitions of Camavinga, Tchouameni and Bellingham the highlights so far. Arda Guler will be the latest success.

The Scientist

After a match in 2012, Zidane returned to Madrid to tell Florentino Perez to sign Kylian Mbappe as he would make the difference for two decades. @relevo pic.twitter.com/SNryWn9osW — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 5, 2023

Zidane’s sketchy record with transfers as a manager is surprising given his ability to spot talent in young players. Of course with some players, everyone can see it. Mourinho famously called a young Cristiano, “van Basten’s son”. Ronnie would go on to win multiple Ballon d’Or titles.

