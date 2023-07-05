OFFICIAL: Ancelotti will coach Brazil in the summer of 2024

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will coach the Brazilian national team starting next summer, according to Brazilian Football Confederation president Ednaldo Rodrigues. Rodrigues confirmed the news during the press conference to announce Fernando Diniz as their interim coach until Ancelotti takes over in 2024.

“Diniz is our coach and he will coach both Fluminenese and the Brazilian national team during this period of time. For us, he’s not an interim coach and he has a one-year contract. He will then be succeeded by Ancelotti, who will be here for the Copa America,” said Rodrigues.

The 2023-2024 season will be Ancelotti’s last in the Spanish capital no matter what happens. Therefore, he’s no more than an interim coach for Real Madrid and who will replace him next summer is a big question mark at this point.

Will Real Madrid manage to be successful with a coach who knows he’ll be leaving no matter what?