PSG president about Mbappe to Real Madrid rumors: “If he wants to stay he has to sign a new contract”

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi talked to the press during Luis Enrique’s presentation with the French club and addressed the rumors about Kylian Mbappe’s future in Paris.

“My stance is clear and obvious, I don’t want to go over it again and again. If Kylian wants to stay we want him to stay, but he has to sign a new contract. We don’t want to lose the world’s best player for free, we can’t do it. This is a French club and he said he would never leave for free. If he changes his mind then that’s not my fault. We don’t want to lose the world’s best player for free, that’s very clear,” he said.

With Mbappe having decided about not extending his deal with Paris Saint-Germain past the summer of 2024, it seems that the French club is pushing on getting a transfer completed this summer as the possibility of losing the striker for free is something they’re not considering.

This saga is far from over.