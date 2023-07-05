PSG sent Mbappe’s entourage three page letter outlining disappointment in his decision—report

Behind closed doors, PSG and the Kylian Mbappe entourage (mainly his mother, Fayza Lamari), have been exchanging letters in regards to his decision to not renew his contract for the optional year in 2025. According to a report from The New York Times, PSG sent a three-page note this week outlining their frustrations with Mbappe’s decision and reminding the player, as well as his environment, of the hefty investment they have provided since he joined as an 18-year-old.

The same report highlighted that PSG have invested over $500 million in transfer fees, bonuses and wages for the French superstar. Losing him on a free, given the investment, would be a difficult pill to swallow, even for Qatari-funded PSG. Al-Khelaifi was adamant today in Luis Enrique’s unveiling; Mbappe will not leave for free.

“If he doesn’t want to sign, the door is open.” Al-Khelaifi told the media. A two week deadline has been given, which happens to align with PSG’s internationals return to training. For the first time in five years, it appears PSG is open to selling their star, the question remains: is Mbappe willing to make the sacrifices necessary to come to Real Madrid?