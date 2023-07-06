Real Madrid and Managing Madrid officially announce pre-season schedule

The Soccer Champions Tour 2023, a U.S. summer series featuring six of the world’s best soccer clubs, has announced its dates and venues for the upcoming matches this summer. The tour will bring together Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, AC Milan, Arsenal and Manchester United. The tour will kick off on July 22 in Santa Clara, California and will end on August 2 in Orlando, Florida.

The tour will showcase some of the most talented and popular players in the sport. The matches will be played in a competitive format, with points awarded for wins and draws. The team with the most points at the end of the tour will be crowned as the champion.

The tour will also offer fans a unique opportunity to witness some of the most iconic rivalries in soccer history, such as Real Madrid vs Barcelona (El Clasico), Juventus vs AC Milan (Derby d’Italia), Arsenal vs Manchester United (Premier League classics) and more. The tour will also include entertainment and fan interaction activities, such as meet and greets, autograph sessions, merchandise sales and more.

The full schedule of the tour is as follows:

July 22: Barcelona vs Juventus - Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, CA

July 23: Real Madrid vs AC Milan - Rose Bowl Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

July 26: Barcelona vs Arsenal - SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, CA

July 26: Real Madrid vs Manchester United - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

July 27: Juventus vs AC Milan - Dignity Health Sports Park - Carson, CA

July 29: Arsenal vs Manchester United - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX

August 1: Real Madrid vs Juventus - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

August 2: Barcelona vs AC Milan - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL

Additionally, Managing Madrid will be following Real Madrid as press in three of the four matches, and will hold a podcast in Los Angeles, Houston, and Dallas, with the following schedule:

Pre-season:



July 22nd: Managing Madrid Podcast in LA



July 23rd: Real Madrid vs AC Milan in LA



July 26th: Real Madrid vs Manchester United in Houston



July 27th: Managing Madrid Podcast in Houston



July 29th: El Clasico, Dallas



July 30th, Managing Madrid Podcast in Dallas — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) July 6, 2023

Tickets for the podcasts can be purchased at linktr.ee/managingmadrid; while match tickets are available now at www.soccerchampionstour.com. For more information, visit the website or follow the tour on social media @soccerchampionstour. Don’t miss this chance to see some of the greatest soccer players in action!