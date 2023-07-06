Vinicius Junior receives medal from Rio de Janeiro’s Legislative Assembly

Vinicius Junior, the Brazilian star of Real Madrid and the national team, was honored with an important medal, the highest award given by the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023. The ceremony took place at the Maracanã stadium, where Vinicius Junior received the award.

Here is Vinicius receiving the most important medal in the State of Rio de Janeiro, given to people that provide services to public causes



"I hope my family is proud of me for everything they have done for me to get here. It is a very special day because... I am very young!" pic.twitter.com/1Rv8Jyzp6P — Managing Madrid (@managingmadrid) July 6, 2023

The medal is a recognition of the civic and cultural merits of individuals or institutions that have contributed to the development of Rio de Janeiro and Brazil. The award was proposed by the deputy Verônica Lima (PT), who praised Vinicius Junior for his talent, his humility and his fight against racism.

“I am very happy and honored to receive this medal, which represents so much for me and for my family. I want to thank God, my parents, my friends, my teammates and everyone who supports me. I also want to thank Alerj and deputy Verônica Lima for this gesture of appreciation and respect. This medal motivates me to keep working hard and to keep fighting for my dreams and for a better world”, said Vinicius Junior in his speech.

Vinicius Junior has faced racism and discrimination throughout his career in Spain. He has been repeatedly insulted and mocked by rival fans, players and media outlets for his skin color, his appearance and his accent. He has also been subjected to monkey chants and gestures on several occasions.

Vinicius Junior has always denounced and condemned racism, both on and off the pitch. He has also participated in several campaigns and initiatives to raise awareness and promote diversity and inclusion in football and society. He has received support and solidarity from his teammates, his club, his fans and other athletes around the world.

Vinicius Junior is an example of courage, resilience and excellence for millions of people in Brazil and around the world. He is a role model for young people who aspire to follow their dreams and overcome their challenges. He is a symbol of hope and pride for Rio de Janeiro and Brazil. It was a great gesture from the State of Rio de Janeiro to honour him.