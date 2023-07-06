Another One : 6 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The Güler Affair

Arda Güler has already received documents for six year deal from Real Madrid. All parties checking, reviewing contracts then signing soon. ⚪️ #RealMadrid



Real Madrid are also preparing travel and medical tests. pic.twitter.com/PGuahrISoc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2023

Real Madrid sign another teenager. This one comes as a welcome surprise given the RW position has been an area of concern and adding a left-footed creative player will hopefully prove the right decision in the future.

We’ll need to be patient with this kid as we’ve seen how talented youngsters have developed at the club in recent years.

Here’s the little I’ve been able to learn about Juni Calafat’s latest acquisition :

- Ahead of the curve in his development like Camavinga and Bellingham

- Golden left foot, versatile and comfortable playing RW

- Natural dribbler who plays with his head up

- Ability in tight spaces will be useful against low-blocks

- His physical development will need a few more years

Flo, the Turtle and other short stories

Like sands through the hours glass...

JUST IN: Internally, the deadline set for Mbappé’s clan from PSG is 31st July. @lequipe pic.twitter.com/90g6hKYLrM — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 5, 2023

Kylian Mbappe continues to squeeze PSG for all they’re worth. They’ve given the frenchman an ultimatum with shifting deadlines. 24 hours ago is was 1 or 2 weeks. Now it’s more than 3 weeks. Fair to say, the Turtle has Nasser by the short and curlies. The PSG supremo claiming he was disappointed to learn about Kylian’s plan to depart as a free agent. This suggests that he has first hand knowledge from Kylian or his representatives. If it was a rumour, he’d dismiss it as such.

Too good to be true?

Someone get Dani a taxi to the airport

Dani was instrumental in the success of the last 5 CL wins and essentially completed the back 4 when he joined the first team in 2013. He’s one of the best to ever wear the shirt but his body has oftentimes let him down. As he gets older, recovery is even more difficult and his ability to contribute throughout the season continues to wane. His attacking output was horrendous last season. Nobody would blame him for going to Saudi Arabia and enjoying the last few years of his career.

Brilliant Blanco

Another graduate who missed the cut

Antonio Blanco:



- deep-lying orchestrator

- midfield controller

- perfect for the possession-based style

- excellent technical capacity

- superb passing range at all distances

- high football IQ & spatial awareness

- fantastic vision & ability to scan the pitch

- concentrated &… pic.twitter.com/cHYL9RiPjL — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) July 5, 2023

Antonio Blanco has had a taste of first team action under the tutelage of Zidane in the 2020/21 season. He looked ready to make the jump and continue his development but like many of his fellow Castilla teammates, he’s found now confidence in his ability among the higher-ups. The 22-year old will likely carve out a good career from himself away from the Bernabeu. His recent U21 performances have reminded everyone of his quality.

Camavinga The Shotstopper

Nah Camavinga took this way too seriously man wtfpic.twitter.com/Bh7AjHDOtR https://t.co/PTi26RBIfB — Dr Yash  (@YashRMFC) July 5, 2023

Camavinga won’t even let his family win. That third save was cold. Talk about a competitive streak! Brilliant stuff. He needs to post a video of himself playing striker. Carletto will need more striker options as well.

