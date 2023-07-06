Date and time set for El Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona in 2023 pre-season stage

The one and only Clasico of the 2023 pre-season stage will be played on July 29th at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will kick off at 5pm EST, so it will definitely be a game where players will need to take care of their fatigue with a few cooling breaks.

It will be Madrid’s second game of the 2023 pre-season stage, so Carlo Ancelotti and his coaching staff will still be focusing on the conditioning of the players. However, it will also be a good opportunity for Los Blancos to send a message ahead of yet another season where they will be expected to battle with Barcelona for the 2023-2024 La Liga title.

This pre-season stage will be extremely important for Real Madrid as some young players like Bellingham, Tchouameni, Camavinga or Rodrygo will need quality reps to improve their confidence and form ahead of a very long season.