OFFICIAL: Real Madrid sign Arda Guler

It’s official. Real Madrid have completed the signing of Turkish sensation Arda Guler, who signs a six-year deal with the club. Real Madrid will reportedly pay €20 million for this transfer. Guler will be presented at Valdebebas this Friday.

The attacking midfielder is 18 years old and was reportedly on the radar of many clubs in European football, including FC Barcelona or AC Milan. Guler is a very promising player who can be deployed on both wings, although it would seem that his natural spot would be behind the striker.

For the moment, Guler will complete the pre-season stage with Real Madrid and then the club will make a decision about his immediate future. The young gem needs minutes to develop as a player and Madrid would not want to waste a year by having him on the bench, so a loan deal is likely if Guler can’t make an impact this season.