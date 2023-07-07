Managing Madrid Podcast: The Ardua Güler Emergency Live Call Episode

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

Real Madrid stealthily signing on Arda Güler, pulling one over Barca

Güler scouting report

His best player comps

Who will he compete with?

How many minutes will he get next season?

Is the fanbase overhyping him?

His advanced analytics

His weaknesses and strengths

Will he turn into another Martin Odegaard?

Will Kylian Mbappe be forgiven if he’s signed?

What is our best midfield lineup?

Will other managers use this team differently?

Next season’s aerial presence?

The worry of the right back situation

And much more.

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)