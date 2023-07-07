Managing Madrid Podcast: The Ardua Güler Emergency Live Call Episode

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR LOS ANGELES PODCAST
On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:
- Real Madrid stealthily signing on Arda Güler, pulling one over Barca
- Güler scouting report
- His best player comps
- Who will he compete with?
- How many minutes will he get next season?
- Is the fanbase overhyping him?
- His advanced analytics
- His weaknesses and strengths
- Will he turn into another Martin Odegaard?
- Will Kylian Mbappe be forgiven if he’s signed?
- What is our best midfield lineup?
- Will other managers use this team differently?
- Next season’s aerial presence?
- The worry of the right back situation
- And much more.
Hosts this week:
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)
