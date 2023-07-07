 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Managing Madrid Podcast: The Ardua Güler Emergency Live Call Episode

Kiyan and Mehedi provide a scouting report on Real Madrid’s new signing before taking questions from fans live on the Zoom call

By Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan Pranggon
/ new
Turkish wunderkind Arda Guler arrives in Madrid Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR LOS ANGELES PODCAST

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR HOUSTON PODCAST

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR DALLAS PODCAST

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

  • Real Madrid stealthily signing on Arda Güler, pulling one over Barca
  • Güler scouting report
  • His best player comps
  • Who will he compete with?
  • How many minutes will he get next season?
  • Is the fanbase overhyping him?
  • His advanced analytics
  • His weaknesses and strengths
  • Will he turn into another Martin Odegaard?
  • Will Kylian Mbappe be forgiven if he’s signed?
  • What is our best midfield lineup?
  • Will other managers use this team differently?
  • Next season’s aerial presence?
  • The worry of the right back situation
  • And much more.

Click here for access

Thanks for being a Patron. We hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and its podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid