Militao: “Ancelotti is excited about coaching Brazil”

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao talked about his current coach Carlo Ancelotti, who will also be his manager in the Brazilian national team in the summer of 2024. The Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed that the Italian will become their coach as soon as the 2023-2024 season ends, which means that Ancelotti’s days as Madrid’s manager are numbered.

“He was always joking with the Brazilian players in the squad but at the same time we kept it quiet because it’s delicate. He’s our coach in Real Madrid and he will be our coach in Brazil, he’s happy and excited and will give his very best, for sure. He’s one of the greatest coaches of all time,” said Militao.

Will Ancelotti’s future have an effect on Madrid’s performances this season? Will some of his decisions be affected by the fact that this is undoubtedly his last year?