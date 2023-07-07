Arrivals : 7 JULY 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The Young Turk and Other Short Stories

Arda has arrived

Vinicius and Rodrygo have taken turns to welcome the youngster to the diamond factory that has been the Real Madrid dressing room in recent seasons.

️ Adiye Güler, Arda’s grandmother: “He [Arda] is very emotional, very well-intentioned. He doesn’t like to hurt anyone. He would call us before the matches & tell us to pray for him.” pic.twitter.com/iTgeBnQVMZ — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 7, 2023

We can only hope he stays ahead of the curve as he continues to develop. He will have the best examples in the game who know life as a teenager in the Real Madrid first team.

Desperate times call for Osimhen

️| Victor Osimhen is Ancelotti’s preferred plan B if the club doesn’t sign Mbappé. @relevo pic.twitter.com/Y8uLuTtGQV — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 7, 2023

Real Madrid are probably the most mentioned club during the transfer window. It’s not for nothing. You would be hard pressed to find a high profile player on the longest imaginable contract who is not currently linked with a move to Real Madrid. Needless to say, the Osimhen rumour may yet grow some legs.

Managerial Ferries Wheel

Julen’s Return

️ Julen Lopetegui: “Return to Real Madrid? No one knows what can happen. But I’m focused on my current team.” @diarioas pic.twitter.com/Eawwom8oqX — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 7, 2023

Julen Lopetegui took on the poisoned chalice of a CL winning side after the departure of a much-beloved manager. He also had the added benefit of a team that was shedding more talent than it was bringing in. It stands to reason that he should have done enough to not be sacked mid-season but the Bernabeu hot-seat is a strange place where previous successes are checked at the gate. I doubt he will return.

Xabi: The Favourite Adopted Son

Xabi Alonso is the number 1 candidate to replace Ancelotti in 2024. @cfbayern pic.twitter.com/jiylqszqwr — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 7, 2023

Xabi Alonso was the quarter-back. He wasn’t quick but he was surgical. He control the tempo of the play and the shape of the team with passing and positioning. His brilliant diagonals often creating 1v1s for Real Madrid fullbacks or wingers were iconic. He has a brilliant football brain which we all hope to see fleshed out from the dugout with a supremely gifted squad. It might be too soon but he’s got another season in Leverkusen to sharpen his skills.

Father and Son

️ Militão: “Ancelotti? We have a healthy, working relationship. We make jokes. A very good relationship. As if it were father & son.” pic.twitter.com/r0sYP8JM0v — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 6, 2023

Ancelotti might easily be the most charming manager in the game. He cultivates relationships with his players while still having the ability to leave them out of the team and keep their respect and admiration. It is a necessary skill for a Real Madrid manager and Carletto has it in spades.

Ferland Stays Put

️| Carlo Ancelotti considers Mendy untouchable. He plays whenever he’s available. Meanwhile at the club, they are praying that Saudi Arabia come in for him. @relevo pic.twitter.com/VFWAmWGu8h — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 7, 2023

Ferland on his day is the wall. He is easily the best fullback 1v1 but he’s had a drop off since he began struggling with frequent injuries. It is unlikely he will recover his form as he continues to get injured even during the off-season. It is also very likely he will stay.

Ronaldo on Vinicius’ Development

Ronaldo Názario criticizing how Flamengo handled Viní Jr: “They didn’t prepare him well at the youth level. They didn’t improve his left foot, the technical fundamentals, the time & space on the pitch. He learned it all at Madrid.” pic.twitter.com/R6CJffWeZt — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 7, 2023

This made me think about what is happening with Endrick at Palmeiras. Surely he is being prepared for life as a CF in Europe. More importantly at life as a Real Madrid CF. This means that he has to be an efficient dribbler, have excellent control under pressure and be a very good passer of the ball as his team will rely on him to secure possession in attack on many occasions. We have to wait and see how he continues this season.

This model of signing young players from Brazil and having their development tailored to the club’s needs may yet be a future solution for more clubs who cannot compete with the unlimited funds of state-backed entities.

