Churros y Tácticas Podcast: A Cule’s perspective on the Arda Güler transfer

Kiyan and Diego react to Real Madrid snatching Güler away from Barca

Real Madrid’s new signing Arda Guler Photo by Kemal Delikmen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • A Cule’s perspective on the Arda Güler transfer — why weren’t Barcelona able to get him?
  • Will he turn out like Reinier Jesus / Martin Odegaard?
  • The reality of next season’s minute distribution at Real Madrid
  • His family commissions
  • How will his dominance in Turkey translate to La Liga?
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

