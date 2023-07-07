Churros y Tácticas Podcast: A Cule’s perspective on the Arda Güler transfer

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- A Cule’s perspective on the Arda Güler transfer — why weren’t Barcelona able to get him?
- Will he turn out like Reinier Jesus / Martin Odegaard?
- The reality of next season’s minute distribution at Real Madrid
- His family commissions
- How will his dominance in Turkey translate to La Liga?
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
