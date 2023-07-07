Churros y Tácticas Podcast: A Cule’s perspective on the Arda Güler transfer

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

A Cule’s perspective on the Arda Güler transfer — why weren’t Barcelona able to get him?

Will he turn out like Reinier Jesus / Martin Odegaard?

The reality of next season’s minute distribution at Real Madrid

His family commissions

How will his dominance in Turkey translate to La Liga?

And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

