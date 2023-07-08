The Middle Way : 8 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Arda Güler is only 18 years old. He’s been playing men’s football for more than a year now.

He has already played for his Turkish National team.

He still has to develop a lot. But his foundation is already very good.

Here’s a perspective from Pythagoras on what to expect from the teenage sensation:

Stories from La Fabrica: Looking Ahead

Antonio Blanco

JUST IN: Real Madrid want to renew Antonio Blanco and then loan him out again. The club continues to believe in the player and does not want to lose him. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/p7kFq9JKCM — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 7, 2023

Blanco looked really good when he played for Zidane and we expected him to get more chances in the future. Carlo snuffed out those hopes pretty quickly. It became clear that his administration would be hostile to Castilla. Perhaps Carlo was justified but it begs the question: Are Castilla players simply not making the grade?

Arribas finally on his way

JUST IN: Arribas will NOT stay. A meeting has occurred and the plan is clear. He will either be loaned for two years or sold with a 50% clause. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/yQdizb66Pr — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 7, 2023

The club should have helped Arribas find a club 2 seasons ago because they knew they were never going to give him a chance in the first team. The same can be said of Nico Paz and others. If the club has no designs on promoting players who are clearly more talented than their age group, maybe let them go to the Dutch league like Odegaard where the standard is not as high as la liga but the league is still great for technical development.

Nico’s Journey

Despite having played in the play-offs with Castilla, Nico Paz will start pre-season with the first team on 10 July. pic.twitter.com/H4KhP2fsdM — Real Madrid Fabrica (@FabricaMadrid) July 7, 2023

Nico Paz has received high praise from all corners, least of all a personal and public endorsement by Toni Kroos. Despite all this the club sees no point in promoting a youngster who can spend more time with his peers when he could with the first team as his talent would suggest. One can probably guess what’s in store for Nico’s future and the easy money says, he’s more than likely going to follow in the footsteps of Arribas and Blanco.

César Palacios

Check out the report on Palacios written by the best La Fábrica expert on Twitter @FabricaMadrid! https://t.co/klOBUVr3Xw — Football Talent Scout - Jacek Kulig (@FTalentScout) July 7, 2023

Every few months there’s youngsters who pop up on the radar though very many of them often disappear just as quickly. Hopefully we hear more about this young man in the future.

