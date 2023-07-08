 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Middle Way : 8 July 2023

Saturday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new
Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Arda Guler Photo by Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Real Madrid’s new signing Arda Guler Photo by Kemal Delikmen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Arda Güler is only 18 years old. He’s been playing men’s football for more than a year now.

He has already played for his Turkish National team.

He still has to develop a lot. But his foundation is already very good.

Here’s a perspective from Pythagoras on what to expect from the teenage sensation:

Stories from La Fabrica: Looking Ahead

Antonio Blanco

Blanco looked really good when he played for Zidane and we expected him to get more chances in the future. Carlo snuffed out those hopes pretty quickly. It became clear that his administration would be hostile to Castilla. Perhaps Carlo was justified but it begs the question: Are Castilla players simply not making the grade?

Arribas finally on his way

The club should have helped Arribas find a club 2 seasons ago because they knew they were never going to give him a chance in the first team. The same can be said of Nico Paz and others. If the club has no designs on promoting players who are clearly more talented than their age group, maybe let them go to the Dutch league like Odegaard where the standard is not as high as la liga but the league is still great for technical development.

Nico’s Journey

Nico Paz has received high praise from all corners, least of all a personal and public endorsement by Toni Kroos. Despite all this the club sees no point in promoting a youngster who can spend more time with his peers when he could with the first team as his talent would suggest. One can probably guess what’s in store for Nico’s future and the easy money says, he’s more than likely going to follow in the footsteps of Arribas and Blanco.

César Palacios

Every few months there’s youngsters who pop up on the radar though very many of them often disappear just as quickly. Hopefully we hear more about this young man in the future.

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Arda Guler Photo by Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Real Madrid’s future without Kylian Mbappe

view results
  • 0%
    Nothing changes: We always find a way to win
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Endrick will be the answer
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    We are doomed
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Priorities

view results
  • 0%
    Trophies
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Continuity
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Style
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid