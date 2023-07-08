Churros y Tácticas Podcast: What if Real Madrid got Neymar instead of Bale?

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Will Real Madrid enter the race for Ivan Fresneda?
- What’s going on with Vitor Roque?
- What if Real Madrid had signed Neymar instead of Gareth Bale?
- Will Nike or Adidas be bigger in the future?
- Arda Güler vs Gavi
- Vinicius Jr vs Kylian Mbappe
- PSG’s letter to Mbappe
- And more.
Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!
