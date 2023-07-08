 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: What if Real Madrid got Neymar instead of Bale?

Kiyan and Diego go through a Spanish football mailbag

By Kiyan Sobhani
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Will Real Madrid enter the race for Ivan Fresneda?
  • What’s going on with Vitor Roque?
  • What if Real Madrid had signed Neymar instead of Gareth Bale?
  • Will Nike or Adidas be bigger in the future?
  • Arda Güler vs Gavi
  • Vinicius Jr vs Kylian Mbappe
  • PSG’s letter to Mbappe
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

