Churros y Tácticas Podcast: What if Real Madrid got Neymar instead of Bale?

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Will Real Madrid enter the race for Ivan Fresneda?

What’s going on with Vitor Roque?

What if Real Madrid had signed Neymar instead of Gareth Bale?

Will Nike or Adidas be bigger in the future?

Arda Güler vs Gavi

Vinicius Jr vs Kylian Mbappe

PSG’s letter to Mbappe

And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros, Campeones!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas