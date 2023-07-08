Vinicius and Rudiger nominated for France Football’s Socrates Award

Real Madrid players Vinicius Junior and Antonio Rudiger have been nominated to France Football’s Socrates Award. The Socrates Award is an annual football award to acknowledge humanitarian work by footballers around the globe. Alex Morgan, Asisat Oshoala and Marcus Rashford are also nominated.

Vinicius was named among the candidates due to his work with the Vini Jr. Institute which helps kids in Brazil access school in a very tough educational atmosphere. Rudiger has been helping in Sierra Leona via the Antonio Rudiger Foundation.

Sadio Mane was the first winner of the Socrates Award, which is the seventh award given by France Football alongside the likes of the prestigious Ballon D’Or or the Kopa award.

The winners of these awards given by France Football will be announced in October during a ceremony in the Chatelet Theatre in Paris. Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema is the reigning Ballon D’Or.