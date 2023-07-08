Managing Madrid Podcast: The Mbappe / Lineups / Arda / Transfers Mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

What are we expecting from Arda Güler next season?

Where is he in the depth chart?

How good is Brahim Diaz?

Why aren’t we going for Ivan Fresneda?

Does getting Kylian Mbappe mean you can’t get Erling Haaland

Zinedine Zidane, Raul Gonzalez, Xabi Alonso, Carlo Ancelotti

3-5-2 next season?

Next president after Florentino Perez

Eduardo Camavinga, GK

Will Fede Valeverde / Aurelien Tchouameni/ Rodrygo Goes leave?

And more.

