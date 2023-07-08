 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OFFICIAL: Hayley Raso joins Real Madrid

Matildas winger makes the move to Spain after spending the last three seasons in England.

By Willikusa
England Women v Australia Women -International Friendly Women Photo by Richard Sellers/Soccrates/Getty Images

Real Madrid Femenino have announced their third signing this summer transfer window. The 28-year-old signs with Las Blancas after three seasons in England where she started her WSL career with Everton before signing a two-year deal with Manchester city and winning the Continental cup in 2021-2022.

Raso, a regular in the Matildas - Australia’s women’s national team - did not get a lot of playing time last season as she was dislodged by Chloe Kelly, only making a few substitute appearances. However, she is blessed with electric pace and can play on either wing adding a skillset that Real Madrid was desperate to acquire due to the fact that they only have one out and out winger in the squad.

One of her most impressive games last season was Australia’s 3-2 win over Spain in the Nations Cup tournament where she played with a broken finger but gave Olga Carmona a torrid time and provided an assist of the right wing.

She will be a valuable addition to Real Madrid and with increased minutes she will also deliver better numbers.

