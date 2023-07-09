Managing Madrid Podcast: Castilla Corner: Evaluating Spain U19’s big win; Potential Castilla Players

On this episode of Castilla Corner, Ruben and Hridyam discuss:

Spain’s impressive opening games in the European Under-19 Championship

What could we expect from Manuel Ángel next season?

César Palacios’ new role

Could Gonzalo García start ahead of Álvaro Rodríguez?

Castilla players getting close to 100 games

Comparing Arda Güler to Martin Ødegaard

How does the signing of Güler impact Sergio Arribas’ future at Real Madrid?

Should Real Madrid promote their talents earlier?

And more.

Hosts this week:

(@CastillaCorner)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)

Hridyam Arora (@hridarora22)