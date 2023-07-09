Illusion: 9 July 2023

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Silly Season: Full Tilt Edition

Slowly but surely?

A message within PSG’s letter to Kylian Mbappe on July 3rd:



“An exit can only be part of a future sale or continuity to June 30, 2025, which was clearly established between us. It is how all the great players, like you, left their clubs; leaving a lasting legacy and helping… pic.twitter.com/lqNZdNHZsF — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 9, 2023

Casemiro’s Ambition

️ Casemiro: “Leaving Real Madrid? It was the chance to leave a big club on top, at an age that still allows me to have this willpower. If it was two or three years later, I wouldn't leave Real Madrid to go to another big one, I wouldn't have that ambition to change leagues.” pic.twitter.com/bVDgJt4kea — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 9, 2023

Some Really Deserve Their Holidays

The Art of The Thrift

The clubs who have spent the most on signings between 2017-2023. pic.twitter.com/U84ObPpbP5 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 8, 2023

