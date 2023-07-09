 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Illusion: 9 July 2023

Sunday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new
FBL-CMR-FRA-MBAPPE Photo by DANIEL BELOUMOU OLOMO/AFP via Getty Images

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Attends Court For Tax Fraud Trial Photo by Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Silly Season: Full Tilt Edition

Slowly but surely?

Casemiro’s Ambition

Some Really Deserve Their Holidays

The Art of The Thrift

Real Madrid Unveil New Signing Arda Guler Photo by Maria Jimenez - Real Madrid/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Daily Poll

Poll

Which Real Madrid legend do you love most(Not respect but emotion)?

view results
  • 32%
    Cristiano Ronaldo
    (74 votes)
  • 11%
    Raul
    (26 votes)
  • 13%
    Benzema
    (31 votes)
  • 36%
    Sergio Ramos
    (85 votes)
  • 6%
    Other
    (15 votes)
231 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid