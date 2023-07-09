Managing Madrid Podcast: What is a fair transfer fee for Mbappe + expectations for Arda Guler

On this Patron episode of the Managing Madrid podcast, Matt and Ruben discussed:

Odds of Mbappe arriving this summer given latest developments

What would be a fair transfer fee given the strength of Madrid’s position and the weakness in the PSG camp?

Dressing room cohesion and chemistry — does that change when Modric, Kroos, Nacho, etc leave in a few years?

How the Mbappe saga has morphed year after year and now the question is: does Madrid need Mbappe more or does Mbappe need Madrid more?

Mbappe’s dream: Real Madrid or status

Arda Guler’s surprise signing

The benefit of never seeing a player in action before

What message does Guler’s singing send to Sergio Arribas and Nico Paz, and the academy as a whole?

Sergio Arribas praise — greatest Castilla player ever? Greatest impact at that level?

Expectations for Arda Guler’s first season

Ancelotti’s deal with Brazil — net-positive or net-negative?

Can Ancelotti still potentially renew with Real Madrid?

“Hot-Takes” for next season

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Ruben Skjerping (@RubenPMN)