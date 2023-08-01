Open Thread: August 1, 2023

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally rewatch the LOTR films with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou (AKA KFZ), Juninho and, of course... yours truly.

Your (Not) Obligatory Update

No late twists in Kylian Mbappé saga — deadline of July 31 is over and Mbappé can’t activate the option to extend his PSG contract until June 2025. ⚠️



The contract officially expires in June 2024 now.



PSG keep thinking he agreed with Real Madrid — but Kylian remains for sale. pic.twitter.com/5KjaNhhX6C — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2023

Well, I Mean, They’ve Got a Point

This connection, mostly for players with legendary status has been going strong for a while now.

Legends who have played for both Manchester United and Real Madrid in their careers ✨ pic.twitter.com/kCx9w2CCgu — centredevils. (@centredevils) July 31, 2023

Freshening the Davies Rumors Up

The rumours of Ferland Mendy’s possible departure does not go away because of Real Madrid looking at Alphonso Davies (2024). @marca pic.twitter.com/gcO4Um3ZeP — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 31, 2023

