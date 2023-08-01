Arda Guler out around two months with meniscus injury

Arda Guler’s injury is worse than initially expected and the Turkish wonder kid will need to miss around two months with the meniscus injury he picked up while training in the United States pre-season stage. Initially, it was thought that Guler suffered muscle fatigue, but following exams showed that his meniscus was damaged.

This is bad news for Guler, who had a good opportunity to get some valuable reps with Real Madrid during the pre-season stage. Ideally, he would’ve proven his worth to compete for relevant minutes during these games, but now he will have to learn and get used to Real Madrid’s system right in the middle of the season.

Arda Guler is still 18 years old and the most important thing for him is to keep growing and developing as a player during the year, meaning that Real Madrid will not rush him back from this injury.