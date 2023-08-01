 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Güler will have surgery to repair his meniscus if he isn’t 100% ready after two months -sources

Real Madrid are taking a cautious approach and want to avoid surgery for the moment, per club sources.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Real Madrid Pre-Season Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Real Madrid gem Arda Güler will spend the next two months recovering from the meniscus injury he picked up during the current pre-season stage. If he isn’t 100% ready to play by then the wonder kid will get surgery, according to club sources. Real Madrid are being extremely careful with Güler’s recovery and would like to avoid surgery, with the player himself agreeing with this approach, per those same sources.

Needless to say, Güler is still 18 years old so the main priority for the club is to have him fully healthy and 100% ready to keep developing after this injury, no matter how long that recovery process actually takes.

The hype around Güler is real and now the player will have to be extremely patient, and so will the club. If Güler needs to spend a few more months in order to recover properly from his injury, so be it.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid