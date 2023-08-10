Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Should Real Madrid have kept Arribas? Will Barca replace Ansu with Neymar?

AUDIO:
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- Barcelona’s Joan Gamper performance
- How quickly will Yamine Lamal and Fermin contribute to the first team?
- Xavi Hernandez’s quote about Ansu Fati after the game vs Tottenham
- Will Ansu get back to his best?
- Diego’s Ansu prediction
- The pros and cons of Barca losing Ansu
- Does Xavi want Neymar back?
- A shady Neymar to Barca deal
- How good is Neymar still?
- Where will Sergio Ramos go?
- Lionel Messi mayhem
- Sergio Arribas departure from Real Madrid — should they have kept him? Will he come back?
- And more.
