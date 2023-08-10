Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Should Real Madrid have kept Arribas? Will Barca replace Ansu with Neymar?

AUDIO:

Barcelona’s Joan Gamper performance

How quickly will Yamine Lamal and Fermin contribute to the first team?

Xavi Hernandez’s quote about Ansu Fati after the game vs Tottenham

Will Ansu get back to his best?

Diego’s Ansu prediction

The pros and cons of Barca losing Ansu

Does Xavi want Neymar back?

A shady Neymar to Barca deal

How good is Neymar still?

Where will Sergio Ramos go?

Lionel Messi mayhem

Sergio Arribas departure from Real Madrid — should they have kept him? Will he come back?

