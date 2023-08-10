 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Should Real Madrid have kept Arribas? Will Barca replace Ansu with Neymar?

Kiyan and Diego go through a wide range of topics on today’s Churros

By Kiyan Sobhani
Real Madrid Castilla v CD Eldense - Primera RFEF Play Off

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • Barcelona’s Joan Gamper performance
  • How quickly will Yamine Lamal and Fermin contribute to the first team?
  • Xavi Hernandez’s quote about Ansu Fati after the game vs Tottenham
  • Will Ansu get back to his best?
  • Diego’s Ansu prediction
  • The pros and cons of Barca losing Ansu
  • Does Xavi want Neymar back?
  • A shady Neymar to Barca deal
  • How good is Neymar still?
  • Where will Sergio Ramos go?
  • Lionel Messi mayhem
  • Sergio Arribas departure from Real Madrid — should they have kept him? Will he come back?
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

