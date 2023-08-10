Managing Madrid Podcast: Live Call: Improving Real Madrid’s defense and much more

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, alongside Patrons, discusses:

Raphael Varane’s concern about the football schedule

Is the new CWC format ‘’too much’?

Vinicius inheriting the number 7 — more pressure on him?

Fede Valverde;s mental state

Why didn’t Saudi come in for Eden Hazard?

Is a strong Barcelona good for Real Madrid?

Who can do what Toni Kroos does after he retires?

Can Vinicius Jr play false 9? *

How to improve the defense

La Liga predictions

And more.

