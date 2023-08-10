BREAKING: Courtois leaves training in tears after suspected ACL injury

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois left Thursday’s training session after sustaining a potential ACL injury, club sources told Managing Madrid. Courtois was in tears as he was leaving the training ground, so there are reasons to be pessimistic about his injury.

The goalkeeper will undergo an MRI as soon as the swelling disappears and this medical exam will reveal the final extent of Courtois’ injury, but it definitely looks like Real Madrid will be without their star goalkeeper for a long, long time even if he has avoided a torn ACL.

In his absence, backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin will likely replace Courtois in the starting lineup, although Real Madrid might consider a move for another goalkeeper in this transfer window if they feel like Lunin isn’t ready to perform at an elite level. The Ukrainian goalkeeper was expected to leave the club this summer, so this will definitely change Madrid’s plans.