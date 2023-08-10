OFFICIAL: Courtois tears ACL

It’s official. Thibaut Courtois tore his ACL during Thursday’s training session and will have surgery to repair it over the next few days, according to Real Madrid’s official website. Courtois will miss the 2023-2024 recovering from this devastating injury.

The Belgian goalkeeper left the field in tears and the first medical explorations led to believe that his ACL had been affected. Later, the MRI confirmed that Courtois tore his ACL and that he will need surgery to repair it.

Right now, backup goalkeeper Andryi Lunin will replace Courtois in the starting lineup but Real Madrid could consider other options in the market if they feel Lunin isn’t ready for such a big role.

The main priority for Real Madrid will be to stay patient and wait for Courtois to fully recover from this injury, as ACL tears are always tricky and have the potential to threat the career of the players.